10 Exotic Destinations That Don’t Require a Passport

Airports are more crowded than ever and planes are packed, but even at an international airport in the U.S., many people you see jetting off somewhere will never leave the country on their travels. Only about half of the U.S. population has a valid passport, according to the U.S. Department of State, but even those without a passport can visit several exotic destinations beyond the Lower 48. (Just note that, as of May 7, 2025, those travelers must have a REAL ID.)

There are surprising getaways you can travel to without a passport. Some are closer to home, but a few are even located in far-flung corners of the globe, specifically in the Pacific Ocean, close to Tahiti and Fiji. If you haven’t applied for a passport — or are looking for a last-minute getaway while you wait on the weekslong passport renewal process — we’ve compiled a list of no-passport-needed destinations for U.S. citizens that will whisk you away for a tropical vacation.

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

This beautiful Caribbean destination is the largest of the three U.S. Virgin Islands. Known for its diverse terrain, St. Croix has long stretches of white sandy beaches, rolling hills, arid regions and even lush rainforests. The average year-round temperature on the island is a balmy 80 degrees, with evenings typically cooling off into the 70s.

There’s plenty of history to explore on St. Croix, including Fort Christiansvaern: one of the Caribbean’s best-preserved colonial forts. You’ll also find local markets with fresh produce, cobblestone streets with pastel buildings in the town of Christiansted, and plenty of Caribbean dishes at the waterfront restaurants. Don’t miss the scenic drive to Point Udall at the far East End of the island. This area is where you’ll find desert foliage like cactuses set against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea’s turquoise waters. It’s also home to the Millennium Monument, a giant sundial commemorating the year 2000 — and it’s the easternmost point of the U.S.

One of the top-rated resorts on the island is The Buccaneer, where your stay includes a full buffet breakfast daily. The legendary property, which was once a sugar mill and a former cattle estate, has hosted many famous actors, well-known athletes and public servants. Rooms and suites at the elegant luxury resort feature mountain, garden or ocean views; there are oceanfront options too. You’ll have access to three private beaches, three waterfront restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, eight tennis courts, free water sports equipment, two oceanfront pools and other amenities. Book one of the special offers, such as the “Romance Package,” for more perks.

All-inclusive hotel options: If you prefer a fully all-inclusive property, Carina Bay Boutique Resort & Casino is an oceanfront adults-only property featuring two pools and a variety of outdoor activities. Pricing includes accommodations in beachfront rooms or hillside suites; all meals and beverages; daytime pursuits like pickleball and nonmotorized water sports; complimentary Wi-Fi; free parking; and other on-site amenities.

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

St. Thomas is another tropical destination you can visit sans passport. The island is home to the largest city in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Charlotte Amalie, where you’ll find historical sites such as Fort Christian. The red brick structure, dating back to 1680, is a National Historic Landmark that houses a museum with centuries-old Danish relics. Be sure to take the aerial tram, Skyride to Paradise Point, to soar high above the harbor for panoramic views. Then, browse the shops along Main Street for jewelry, paintings and accessories made by local artisans. When you’re ready for lunch, try a Caribbean specialty, such as a bowl of callaloo soup or curry goat, at the popular Gladys’ Café.

There are several luxury and upscale resorts in St. Thomas, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas; Secret Harbour Beach Resort; and Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove.

All-inclusive hotel options: For an all-inclusive stay, Bolongo Bay Beach Resort is an excellent choice for a small, independent hotel. Pricing includes accommodations; all meals; cocktails, beer and wine; complimentary water sports and beach gear; entertainment; and filtered water. The laid-back family-owned resort offers a variety of on-property experiences, such as catamaran adventures to swim with the turtles, scuba diving, Hobie Cat sails, snorkel booze hunts and hammocks for when you want to kick back and do nothing on island time.

St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

St. John is the smallest and quietest of the three U.S. Virgin Islands and a perfect getaway for nature lovers and hikers. The 5,500-acre Virgin Islands National Park covers more than half of the island with lush flora and fauna. Snorkelers and divers will want to explore one of the most unspoiled undersea habitats in the Caribbean with colorful coral reefs, tropical fish, sea turtles and several species of rays.

Accommodations in St. John are mostly smaller properties and private homes or villas, such as The Westin St. John Resort Villas, but there are larger options like the condominium resort Grand Bay Resort & Residence Club. You can also opt to stay at a nearby private island resort (10 minutes by ferry), the stylish Lovango Resort & Beach Club.

All-inclusive hotel options: St. John does not have traditional all-inclusive hotels, and most properties don’t have restaurants, but if you’re looking for on-site dining, consider Gallows Point Resort. The oceanfront property set on a 5-acre peninsula just minutes from downtown Cruz Bay features several types of suites offering harbor views; all come with fully equipped kitchens. The complimentary concierge team can arrange ensuite spa treatments, rental cars, boating or snorkeling trips, day sails, fishing trips, scuba dives and other activities for your stay. Enjoy on-site dinner at Ocean 362, or pick up some groceries for a light breakfast or lunch from Gallows Point Resort Gift & Gourmet.

Puerto Rico

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico is one of the easiest Caribbean destinations for Americans to visit. As with the U.S. Virgin Islands, you won’t need a passport for travel, you can use the U.S. dollar, and your phone will work without an international plan. The year-round temperatures in Puerto Rico hover between the 70s and 80s, although it can get cooler in the mountains in December and January.

You’ll find plenty to see and do around the island with six distinct regions, each offering a unique experience. San Juan is a good place to start, especially if it’s your first visit. The city sits close to many hotels and resorts, and it boasts cultural and historical sites such as the Castillo San Felipe del Morro — the impressive fort that sits atop a hill overlooking Old San Juan. San Juan is also an excellent destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

A few upscale and luxury large hotel and resort options include La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort, the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel and the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.

All-inclusive hotel options: While Puerto Rico doesn’t have traditional all-inclusive resorts, you may be able to add packages to your booking that will include amenities like breakfast or other meals. Check resorts such as Caribe Hilton, Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino, or the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino to see what special offers they may have.

Guam

While Guam is one of the furthest exotic destinations on the list, you still won’t need a passport to visit. The remote island, located about 5,800 miles west of San Francisco in the North Pacific Ocean, is an unincorporated territory of the U.S. — and the southernmost of the Mariana Islands.

This lesser-visited gem boasts pristine white sand beaches, sparkling turquoise waters, and beautiful landscapes with waterfalls and hidden caves. Visitors will also discover world-class snorkeling and diving, as well as the island’s thriving Chamorro culture, a distinct blend of the Americans, Asians, Europeans, Micronesians and others who have lived here or visited the island. One of the top highlights from the fusion of cultures is the island’s Pacific Rim cuisine.

If you prefer accommodations that come with many amenities and on-site dining, Guam has larger upscale resorts such as the Hyatt Regency Guam, the Hotel Nikko Guam and the Dusit Beach Resort Guam.

All-inclusive hotel options: Pacific Islands Club Guam is an all-inclusive beachfront resort geared toward active families. The property offers more than 70 recreational activities, with the largest water park on the island, a mini-golf course, an archery range and more. You can choose between three types of passes with your room selection, but the Gold Pass is the most inclusive, covering all meals during your stay — and two kids (ages 2 to 11) will eat free with the purchase of two adult Gold Passes. If you purchase a Silver Pass (the second highest level, which includes breakfast), you can upgrade to a Gold Pass when you arrive at the resort for an additional fee.

The Florida Keys and Key West, Florida

If you prefer to stay closer to home, the Florida Keys — and Key West in particular — offer a tropical getaway that looks and feels like you’ve traveled thousands of miles from home. Just like the islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific, the Keys have stunning white sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise water, and world-class diving and snorkeling. The Keys are also one of the most sought-after sport fishing destinations in the world for bonefish, tarpon, blue and white marlin, swordfish, sailfish, and other species.

For a laid-back vacation, choose the quiet Lower Keys, a region of small islands sitting between Key West and Marathon, Florida. The area is home to Bahia Honda State Park, regarded as one of America’s best beaches. You’ll also find abundant wildlife, including the small native Key deer in the National Key Deer Refuge. For a lively getaway with a plethora of dining and imbibing options, entertainment, and nightlife, you’ll want to make your way south to Key West.

There are many upscale boutique hotels and larger resorts in Key West. While the properties don’t have all-inclusive programs, you can add packages to create a more inclusive stay. The Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton has several options that offer discounts, resort credits, breakfast, sunset sails and other extras. The “Coastal Culinary Package” includes a $150 daily dining credit that you can use to explore Key West’s cuisine and handcrafted cocktails at the dining venues and bars around the resort.

All-inclusive hotel options: There is a traditional adults-only all-inclusive resort in Key Largo, the northernmost of the Florida Keys, sitting approximately 60 miles south of Miami. The rates at Bungalows Key Largo include luxurious accommodations in stand-alone bungalows with private verandas; unlimited dining at five restaurants; welcome drinks and refreshments; premium alcoholic beverages and select wines and beer; complimentary Wi-Fi; valet parking; concierge service; recreational activities; on-site amenities, including poolside and beachside cabanas; fitness and yoga classes; and other perks.

Little Palm Island: Little Torch Key, Florida

For another exotic getaway close to home, here’s another option in the Florida Keys. This luxurious adults-only Relais & Châteaux property is America’s only private island resort. Situated about 30 miles northeast of Key West on a 4-acre paradise, Little Torch Key is only reachable by private seaplane or boat. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa‘s 30 West Indies-inspired, thatched-roof bungalow suites feature amenities such as spectacular ocean views, elegant interiors, outdoor copper tubs, indoor and outdoor showers, exclusive beaches with firepits, and minibars.

While at the private enclave, guests can do as little or as much as they’d like, including sea kayaking, backcountry flats fishing, Looe Key reef scuba diving, snorkeling, sailing, skydiving, backcountry adventures and eco-tours. There’s also a beautiful signature Noble House Hotels & Resort spa, which offers Ayurvedic massage treatments, a sunrise water massage, couples experiences and more. It you want to disconnect and recharge, relax by the pool or on the beach in a beach bed, or take an afternoon nap in a hammock under the swaying palm trees.

All-inclusive hotel options: Little Palm Island does not have an all-inclusive option, but you can add packages that include extras such as special chef events, daily breakfast for two or dining room credits for your stay. The resort’s “Culinary Indulgence” package for two features a bottle of Champagne, daily breakfast, a daily three-course lunch and a nightly four-course dinner.

American Samoa

If you’re ready to take a vacation in a far-flung locale, American Samoa sits in the South Pacific Ocean region of Polynesia, halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand. It’s the only U.S. territory south of the equator, and the region comprises five volcanic islands and two coral atolls. One of the top places to visit is the National Park of American Samoa. Situated about 2,600 miles southwest of Hawaii and covering three islands — Tutuila, Ofu and Ta’u — this national park is one of the country’s most remote.

Although American Samoa is a U.S. territory, you will need to present a certified U.S. birth certificate to enter the island if you do not have a passport. Note: The Samoan Islands archipelago consists of both the U.S. territory of American Samoa and the independent country of Samoa, the latter of which does require a passport, so be careful when you’re planning your trip.

Visitors to American Samoa will find warm and humid weather throughout the year, with the rainy season extending from October to May. Before your trip, you’ll want to become familiar with the Samoan culture, one of the oldest in Polynesia, with more than 3,000 years of heritage and tradition. The National Park Service recommends that travelers follow the Samoan way (Fa’asamoa) during their visit, which means showing respect for villagers. One example is to ask permission before taking photos or using the beach. Visitors should also not eat or drink while walking through a village, as sitting down when consuming meals is a sign of respect.

All-inclusive hotel options: Most of the accommodations in American Samoa are small hotels and homestays, particularly in the capital Pago Pago on the main island of Tutuila. To experience a stay in a fale — traditional Samoan accommodations — book lodging at Tisa’s Barefoot World. This property’s eco-fales on the beach provide a unique homestay experience; while this option is not fully all-inclusive, breakfast and dinner are included. For a more standard hotel stay, Tradewinds Hotel offers free continental breakfast and airport transfers.

Maui, Hawaii

Maui feels like it’s worlds away, located out in the Pacific Ocean, but it’s also a destination you can visit without a passport since it’s part of Hawai’i, a U.S. state. Hawai’i consists of six major islands, with Maui as one of the most popular ones to visit.

Maui has more than 30 miles of white and black sand beaches. The island is known for its top-notch surfing and windsurfing in turquoise waters; it’s also excellent for swimming and sunbathing. The island is home to dramatic landscapes, with lush rainforests and valleys, thundering waterfalls, the famous Haleakala Crater, and Hawaii’s tallest sea cliffs. With the spectacular setting, Maui was one of the Hawaiian Islands featured as the backdrop for “Jurassic Park.”

Since an astounding 80% of the island can only be seen by air, the best way to see Maui is by helicopter. For an unforgettable airborne adventure, book the Jurassic Park Scenes tour or the thrilling Doors Off West Maui and Molokai excursion with Maui Helicopter Tours. Maui has many top-rated resorts, including the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort and The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui. You can also find smaller boutique-style properties, such as the Hana-Maui Resort.

All-inclusive hotel options: While the island doesn’t have traditional all-inclusive resorts like other destinations, there are ways to curate a mostly inclusive experience in Hawai’i. Some properties, such as the Four Seasons, offer Club Floor accommodations, where you’ll have access to breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dessert service, a concierge, and other amenities.

The Hana-Maui Resort is one of the many properties that feature packages with extras for your stay. The “Sunshine on Sale” offer includes a discount on your stay and daily breakfast. Additional packages include round-trip transportation on the resort’s private plane and dining and spa credits. The property also has a comprehensive wellness program with yoga classes and an exercise trail; two pools; and a golf course with three challenging holes.

Closed-loop cruise to Bermuda

A closed-loop cruise is a voyage that begins and ends in a U.S. port, but it can transport travelers to exotic destinations outside the country, including Mexico, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Bermuda. To board the ship, you’ll typically need to have a government photo ID (such as a state-issued REAL ID driver’s license) and a certified birth certificate or certificate of U.S. naturalization, in addition to your boarding pass. However, keep in mind that while you are not required to bring a passport on your closed-loop cruise, the U.S. State Department does recommend that you carry one in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

Larger cruise lines, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, offer closed-loop sailings to Bermuda, meaning you won’t technically need a passport. With the warm weather in late summer, you’ll be able to enjoy Bermuda’s famous pink sand beaches, participate in outdoor activities such as golf or water sports, and explore the island. You’ll want to spend time in the charming towns of St. George’s Parish, Hamilton and Smith’s on the island’s East End.

Norwegian Aqua — the newest addition to Norwegian’s fleet — is one of the ships sailing this itinerary with four- to seven-day round-trip voyages in August and September 2025. On the ship, you won’t want to miss one of the newest attractions at sea and the first of its kind in the world: the Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid roller coaster and waterslide that’s free to ride.

All-inclusive options: While you can find all-inclusive cruises, larger cruise lines are not usually fully all-inclusive — but they do come with a wide range of inclusions such as meals, and some offer add-on packages to give you an all-inclusive experience. Norwegian, for example, offers cruise fares that include its “More at Sea” package: The line’s most inclusive pricing covers an unlimited open bar, specialty dining, excursion credits and a Wi-Fi package, in addition to all the complimentary dining venues and entertainment on the ship. You may find other cruise deals, too, including discounts on the cruise price and kids sail free offers.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi is an avid traveler who lives in Florida. She has traveled throughout the U.S. and the world searching for the best vacation experiences, from romantic beach getaways to wellness experiences to exciting outdoor adventures. She used extensive research and her personal experience island-hopping in tropical locales to write this article. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

10 Exotic Destinations That Don’t Require a Passport originally appeared on usnews.com