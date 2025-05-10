10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Many economists expect muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and the first quarter’s negative GDP growth makes a…

Many economists expect muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and the first quarter’s negative GDP growth makes a mild recession a real possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates, tariffs and government spending cuts have a lasting negative impact on U.S. consumers.

Nevertheless, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2024, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Upside Potential From May 9 Close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 41.4% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12.8% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 32.4% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 11.4% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 12.4% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 9.1% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 13.8% American Express Co. (AXP) 12.4% Morgan Stanley (MS) 10.9% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 8.2%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 78% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, while its net income grew 80%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s software opportunities and penetration into edge devices will help the company expand its massive addressable market. He projects 55% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 22% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $116.65 on May 9.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 25% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 77% growth in artificial intelligence-related revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s custom silicon and networking businesses position the company to capitalize on the boom in AI networking investments. In addition, he says VMware is generating strong VMware Cloud Foundation subscription revenue growth. Zino projects 21% revenue growth for Broadcom in fiscal 2025 and 16% growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $235 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $208.20 on May 9.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the first quarter, Lilly reported 45% revenue growth, including impressive 113% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged to $2.3 billion in the quarter, up from $517 million a year ago. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging population and growth in GLP-1 drug sales will create long-term tailwinds for Lilly. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $973 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $734.57 on May 9.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. JPMorgan reported 8% revenue growth in the first quarter, and net income also grew 9%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says JPMorgan’s growth outlook in 2025 and beyond will be closely tied to the overall health of the U.S. economy. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $282 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $253.08 on May 9.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the first quarter, Bank of America reported 6% revenue growth and 11% net income growth. Fixed-income trading revenue was up 5%, equities trading revenue was up 17% and investment banking fees dropped 3%. Leon says Bank of America should benefit from improving investment banking areas such as merger and acquisition activity and equity underwriting. He says net interest income is a key organic revenue growth driver. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $47 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $41.79 on May 9.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the first quarter, Palantir reported 39% revenue growth, including 71% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 45% growth in U.S. government revenue. Even after the big run, analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s impressive growth outlook suggests more upside ahead. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $128 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $117.30 on May 9.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides cloud applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. In the first quarter, ServiceNow reported total revenue growth of 18.5% and net income growth of 32.5%. Subscription revenues were up 19%, current remaining performance obligations were up 22% and ServiceNow’s number of customers with more than $5 million in annual contract volume was up 20% on an annual basis. Quek says ServiceNow has strong momentum in securing large deals, and its expanding AI capabilities are appealing to customers. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,116 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $980.06 on May 9.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the first quarter, American Express reported 7% revenue growth, 6% net income growth and 6% total card member spending growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express’ focus on higher-end customers helps the company weather economic downturns. Yokum says the premium card market is growing rapidly, and the top 10% of earners now account for 50% of total card spending. He projects 9% revenue growth for American Express in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $320 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $284.51 on May 9.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 17% revenue growth in the first quarter, including an impressive 45% year-over-year growth in equities trading revenue. Leon says Morgan Stanley is benefiting from active equities and fixed-income markets, and the investment banking industry should soon experience a tailwind from pent-up demand for monetization of private equity investments. Leon anticipates this rebound in investment banking activity could come in the second half of 2025. He projects 8.4% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $135 price target for MS stock, which closed at $121.70 on May 9.

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit produces accounting and management, tax preparation and personal finance software. In the fiscal second quarter, Intuit reported 17% revenue growth, including 36% growth in its Credit Karma business and 19% growth in its Global Business Solutions Group segment. Quek says Intuit is investing in enhancing its do-it-yourself offerings, including providing access to expert help and AI-assisted tools. She says conversion rates for expert help have been high, and she anticipates better engagement and tax solutions sales numbers ahead. Quek projects 12.6% revenue growth in fiscal 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $708 price target for INTU stock, which closed at $653.88 on May 9.

Update 05/12/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.