Zions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $170 million.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $806 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $808.3 million.

