Zebra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $136 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.60 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.75 to $14.75 per share.

