Yum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $253 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

