Xylem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $169 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $8.8 billion.

