XPO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $69 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

