Xcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $483 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share.

