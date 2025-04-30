Wyndham: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $316 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.2 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.57 to $4.74 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.