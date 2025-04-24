WSFS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $65.9 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $65.9 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $331.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $256.1 million.

