World Kinect: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $9.45 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.