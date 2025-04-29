World Acceptance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Tuesday reported profit of $44.3 million in…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Tuesday reported profit of $44.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $8.13 per share.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $89.7 million, or $16.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $564.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRLD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.