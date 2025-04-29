Live Radio
World Acceptance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2025, 7:51 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Tuesday reported profit of $44.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $8.13 per share.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $89.7 million, or $16.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $564.8 million.

