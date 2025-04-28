Woodward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $108.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $883.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $830.3 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.5 billion.

