Wintrust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $189 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $2.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $643.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $643 million.

