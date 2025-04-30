Wingstop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $92.3 million. On a per-share…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $92.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $171.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.5 million.

