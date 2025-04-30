Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 172.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9663 4.0551
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2122 4.3072
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.13 88.29
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9974 1.0104
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.00 366.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5400 4.3900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0900 4.0750
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.70 289.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3600 10.2500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3675 8.3775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4915 0.4915

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8380 4.8230

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6580 0.6474

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

