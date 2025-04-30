NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar…

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 172.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9663 4.0551 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2122 4.3072 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.13 88.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9974 1.0104 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.00 366.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5400 4.3900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0900 4.0750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.70 289.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3600 10.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3675 8.3775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4915 0.4915

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8380 4.8230

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6580 0.6474

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

