NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3558 1.3558 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 170.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0576 3.9663 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2103 4.2122 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.90 87.13 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0147 0.9974 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.00 360.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 4.5400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.0900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.70 289.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3400 10.3600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4625 8.3675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4915 0.4915

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8355 4.8380

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6705 0.6580

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

