NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3558 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3558 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.00 170.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9219 4.0576 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0807 4.2103 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.31 86.90 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9676 1.0147 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.00 360.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5500 4.5600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1350 4.0975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.65 289.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3700 10.3400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1000 8.4625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4692 0.4915

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8500 4.8355

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6742 0.6705

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

