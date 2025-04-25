NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.00 170.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8020 3.9219 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9585 4.0807 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.10 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.87 86.31 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9987 0.9676 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.00 360.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5000 4.5500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1075 4.1350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.70 291.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2400 10.3700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0150 8.1000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4648 0.4648

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8355 4.8500

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6728 0.6742

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

