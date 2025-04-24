NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 176.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7618 3.8020 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9013 3.9585 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.98 86.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0116 0.9987 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.00 360.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5200 4.5000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1275 4.1075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.70 291.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.2400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8800 8.0150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4648 0.4648

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8705 4.8355

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6547 0.6728

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

