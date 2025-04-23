Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 177.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7937 3.7618
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9432 3.9013
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.5600
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.11 85.98
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0172 1.0116
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 361.00 360.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5800 4.5200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1075 4.1275
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.65 291.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1500 10.2100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1000 7.8800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4692 0.4648

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7210 4.8705

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6507 0.6547

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

