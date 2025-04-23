NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7937 3.7618 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9432 3.9013 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.5600 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.11 85.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0172 1.0116 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 361.00 360.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5800 4.5200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1075 4.1275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.65 291.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1500 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1000 7.8800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4692 0.4648

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7210 4.8705

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6507 0.6547

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.