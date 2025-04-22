Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 22, 2025, 4:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. n.a. 177.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7937 3.7937
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9432 3.9432
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 15.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.60 84.11
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9807 1.0172
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 361.00 361.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu n.a. 4.5800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 4.1075
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 297.20 298.65
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. 10.1500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.1000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4698 0.4692

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7315 4.7210

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6538 0.6507

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

