NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. n.a. 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7937 3.7937 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9432 3.9432 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 15.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.60 84.11 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9807 1.0172 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 361.00 361.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu n.a. 4.5800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 4.1075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 297.20 298.65 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. 10.1500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.1000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4698 0.4692

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7315 4.7210

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6538 0.6507

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

