NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3542 1.3542 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3542
|1.3542
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|n.a.
|177.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7937
|3.7937
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9432
|3.9432
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.6050
|3.6050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|n.a.
|15.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|84.60
|84.11
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9807
|1.0172
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|361.00
|361.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|n.a.
|4.5800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|n.a.
|4.1075
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|297.20
|298.65
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|n.a.
|10.1500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|n.a.
|8.1000
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4698
|0.4692
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.7315
|4.7210
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6538
|0.6507
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.