NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3542 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.50 n.a. Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7920 3.7937 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9458 3.9432 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.34 84.60 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9664 0.9807 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 361.00 361.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5800 n.a. Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1650 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 297.20 297.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2300 n.a. Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1625 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4698 0.4698

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. n.a. n.a.

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6538 0.6538

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 n.a. n.a.

