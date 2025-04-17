NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 180.00 182.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6646 3.7496 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7992 3.8847 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.77 84.08 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0223 0.9789 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 361.00 361.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5700 4.6000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0275 4.0750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.10 305.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2000 10.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8375 8.0375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4685 0.4685

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6110 4.6740

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6283 0.6354

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

