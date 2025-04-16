NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.00 180.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6192 3.6646 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7520 3.7992 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.02 83.77 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9946 1.0223 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 361.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6100 4.5700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0675 4.0275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.10 305.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2600 10.2000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9725 7.8375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4685 0.4685

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6105 4.6110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6184 0.6283

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

