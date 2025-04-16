Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 16, 2025, 4:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.00 180.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6192 3.6646
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7520 3.7992
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.02 83.77
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9946 1.0223
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 361.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6100 4.5700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0675 4.0275
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.10 305.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2600 10.2000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9725 7.8375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4685 0.4685

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6105 4.6110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6184 0.6283

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

