NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3583
|1.3583
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|177.00
|180.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6192
|3.6646
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7520
|3.7992
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.6050
|3.6050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.85
|15.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|84.02
|83.77
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9946
|1.0223
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|336.75
|361.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.6100
|4.5700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0675
|4.0275
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|305.10
|305.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2600
|10.2000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9725
|7.8375
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4685
|0.4685
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6105
|4.6110
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6184
|0.6283
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
