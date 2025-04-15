Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 15, 2025, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 174.50 177.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4967 3.6192
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6312 3.7520
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 15.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.89 84.02
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9893 0.9946
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 336.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6400 4.6100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0575 4.0675
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.10 305.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.2600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1000 7.9725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4685 0.4685

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5075 4.6105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6364 0.6184

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

