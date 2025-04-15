NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3583 1.3583 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 174.50 177.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4967 3.6192 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6312 3.7520 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.6050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 15.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.89 84.02 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9893 0.9946 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 336.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6400 4.6100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0575 4.0675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.10 305.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.2600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1000 7.9725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4685 0.4685

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5075 4.6105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6364 0.6184

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

