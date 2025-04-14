Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 14, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3583
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 174.00 174.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4995 3.4967
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6255 3.6312
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7050 3.6050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 16.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.88 83.89
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0004 0.9893
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 336.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5700 4.6400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9950 4.0575
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.10 305.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 10.2200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7700 8.1000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4503 0.4685

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3210 4.5075

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6422 0.6364

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up