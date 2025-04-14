NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3583 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3583 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 174.00 174.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4995 3.4967 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6255 3.6312 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7050 3.6050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.88 83.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0004 0.9893 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 336.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5700 4.6400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9950 4.0575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.10 305.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 10.2200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7700 8.1000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4503 0.4685

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3210 4.5075

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6422 0.6364

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

