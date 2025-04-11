NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3516 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3516 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.75 174.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4924 3.4995 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6237 3.6255 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7050 3.7050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.45 84.88 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0290 1.0004 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 336.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4800 4.5700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9025 3.9950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.10 288.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9200 10.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0875 7.7700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4503 0.4503

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1755 4.3210

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6438 0.6422

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.