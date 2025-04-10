NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3516 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3516
|1.3516
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|170.25
|170.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4984
|3.4924
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.6303
|3.6237
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.7050
|3.7050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.80
|15.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.49
|86.45
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0110
|1.0290
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|336.75
|336.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4300
|4.4800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9000
|3.9025
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|288.10
|288.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7200
|9.9200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7600
|8.0875
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4503
|0.4503
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1275
|4.1755
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6330
|0.6438
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
