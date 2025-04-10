Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 10, 2025, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3516
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 170.25 170.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4984 3.4924
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6303 3.6237
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7050 3.7050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.49 86.45
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0110 1.0290
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 336.75 336.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4300 4.4800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9000 3.9025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.10 288.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7200 9.9200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7600 8.0875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4503 0.4503

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1275 4.1755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6330 0.6438

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

