Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3516 1.3516 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.00 170.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7259 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8521 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7050 3.7050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.75 86.49 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9996 1.0110 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 352.00 336.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3900 4.4300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9675 3.9000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.10 288.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6200 9.7200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9400 7.7600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4503 0.4503

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1690 4.1275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6374 0.6330

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

