NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3516
|1.3516
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|164.00
|167.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.7050
|3.7050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.65
|15.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.10
|85.75
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0194
|0.9996
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|352.00
|352.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3400
|4.3900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9775
|3.9675
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|288.10
|288.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5600
|9.6200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3450
|7.9400
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4503
|0.4503
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3845
|4.1690
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6111
|0.6374
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
