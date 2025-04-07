NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3516 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3516 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8538 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9920 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7450 3.7050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.41 86.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9699 1.0194 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 352.00 352.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.3400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0700 3.9775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.50 288.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9100 9.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6125 7.3450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4416 0.4503

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8110 4.3845

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6222 0.6111

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.