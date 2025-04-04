Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 4, 2025, 4:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.50 163.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8917 3.8538
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0044 3.9920
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7450 3.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.01 86.41
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0206 0.9699
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 352.00 352.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.3100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2100 4.0700
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.50 298.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 9.9100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7250 7.6125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4416 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0235 4.8110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6555 0.6222

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up