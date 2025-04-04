NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.50 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8917 3.8538 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0044 3.9920 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7450 3.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.01 86.41 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0206 0.9699 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 352.00 352.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2100 4.0700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.50 298.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 9.9100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7250 7.6125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4416 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0235 4.8110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6555 0.6222

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

