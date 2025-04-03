NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.75 166.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7963 3.8917 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9075 4.0044 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7450 3.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.22 87.01 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0351 1.0206 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 352.00 352.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1000 4.2100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.50 298.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9400 7.7250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4416 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0190 5.0235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6575 0.6555

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

