Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 3, 2025, 4:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.75 166.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7963 3.8917
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9075 4.0044
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7450 3.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.22 87.01
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0351 1.0206
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 352.00 352.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1000 4.2100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.50 298.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.0800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9400 7.7250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4416 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0190 5.0235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6575 0.6555

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

