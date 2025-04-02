NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3481
|1.3481
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|163.50
|165.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.8166
|3.7963
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9113
|3.9075
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.7450
|3.7450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.65
|15.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.13
|87.22
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9195
|1.0351
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|358.50
|352.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3000
|4.3500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0125
|n.a.
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|298.50
|298.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8900
|10.0900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9200
|7.9400
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4416
|0.4416
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0200
|5.0190
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6433
|0.6575
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
