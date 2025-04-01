Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 1, 2025, 4:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.50 163.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8052 3.8166
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9256 3.9113
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7450 3.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.66 86.13
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9782 0.9195
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 358.50 358.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.3000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0525 4.0125
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.50 n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9500 9.8900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5850 7.9200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4416 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1125 5.0200

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6440 0.6433

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up