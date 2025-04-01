NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3481 1.3481 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.50 163.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8052 3.8166 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9256 3.9113 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.7450 3.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.66 86.13 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9782 0.9195 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 358.50 358.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0525 4.0125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.50 n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9500 9.8900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5850 7.9200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4416 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1125 5.0200

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6440 0.6433

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

