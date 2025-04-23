Whirlpool: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $71…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $71 million.

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings to be $10 per share, with revenue expected to be $15.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.