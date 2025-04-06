When to Take the LSAT to Apply to Law School in the Fall

Law school applications typically open in September. For your best odds, you should aim to apply by November since the…

Law school applications typically open in September. For your best odds, you should aim to apply by November since the law school admissions process is rolling.

Applying in September or October would not give you any extra advantage, although you may receive a decision sooner.

To apply by November, you should take the LSAT by November at the latest. After that, the next test isn’t offered until January. While this is still before most application deadlines, it is late in the cycle, putting test-takers at a disadvantage.

Waiting until November to take the LSAT means putting all your eggs in one basket. Taking the LSAT earlier will give you some breathing room in case you need to cancel or retake it.

[Related:What Is LSAT Score Preview and Should You Use it?]

The LSAT is offered eight times per year in the U.S. and Canada, both remotely and in person. In other countries, it’s offered only four times per year.

Dates in the U.S. and Canada are usually available in August, September, October and November. If you’re ready earlier, consider taking the test in June. In recent years, there have not been dates offered in March, May, July and December. You can find the full list of LSAT dates on the Law School Admission Council’s website.

What if You Plan to Apply Early Decision?

The November test is accepted by most law schools with early decision deadlines in November. Schools that don’t accept the November test for early decision applicants typically specify this on their website.

Preparing to Take the LSAT Over the Summer

It’s a good idea to set aside at least three or four months of part-time study to prepare for the LSAT. Most applicants, especially those planning to attend law school right after college, prepare for the test over the summer.

Remember that LSAT mastery comes from focused and methodical practice, not from plowing through one test after another. Quality of practice is more important than quantity to make steady progress.

Applicants who prefer English and math problems to logical reasoning questions should note that roughly half of law schools now accept the GRE, which is offered far more frequently than the LSAT.

[Read: LSAT Logical Reasoning Questions: What to Know.]

Retaking the LSAT

While every applicant hopes to ace the LSAT on the first try, it is safest to anticipate taking it multiple times. Even if you feel fully prepared for the test, you may perform worse than expected due to test anxiety, proctoring issues, technical disruptions or sheer bad luck.

You may take the LSAT up to five times within five years. Schools vary a bit in how they consider applicants with multiple LSAT scores, but they generally focus on the highest score — which is reported to the American Bar Association as part of their public disclosures.

If you experience a score decline between tests, brush up on the fundamentals and use targeted practice to patch up any weak points.

What Comes After the LSAT?

Candidates’ grades and standardized test scores are the two most important factors in law school admissions, but they are not the only ones. Review this fall application checklist to ensure you have all your materials ready to go.

[Read: What Is a Good LSAT Score?]

It can take weeks to put together your resume, personal statement and other written materials. Be sure to leave ample time to request recommendation letters from professors, employers or other supervisors — ideally about a month in advance.

The transcript request process through the LSAC Credential Assembly Service, the central clearinghouse of law school applications, can also take a few weeks.

Preparing for the LSAT is the most time-intensive part of the admissions process, so once you have a solid game plan for the test, the rest of the process should be easier to square away.

More from U.S. News

How to Prepare for the LSAT on a Budget

Study Habits That Won’t Help on the LSAT

Test Prep: 7 Tips for LSAT Success

When to Take the LSAT to Apply to Law School in the Fall originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/07/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.