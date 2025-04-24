What to Know Before Buying a Home On the Water

Any homeowner, office worker or hotel guest who has ever stood at a window and contemplated an uninspiring view will…

Any homeowner, office worker or hotel guest who has ever stood at a window and contemplated an uninspiring view will appreciate the appeal of an open water vista and how it changes with the light, time of day and season.

Perhaps the most significant advantage of a water view is that it is virtually guaranteed, as no construction is likely to take place that will interfere with or eradicate the openness.

Views of natural elements induce calm and relaxation. The quality of light reflected on water, whether a calm lake, lazy stream, or active ocean, is soothing from dusk to dawn. Thunderstorms or changing weather patterns occurring over water are even more dramatic. Just think of fireworks displays that take place over water, with dramatic explosions of color occurring overhead and reflected in the water below.

“Waterscapes can improve psychological and mental health to divert negative emotions,” according to a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

The Cost: Is It Worth It?

But how much do water views cost, and are they worth the money? It depends.

“Waterfront properties are typically those that see the highest appreciation,” Robin Kencel, a real estate agent with Compass in Greenwich, Connecticut, told Bankrate in 2022. But those properties can come with a hefty price tag. Kencel told Bankrate that in 2020, a total of five waterfront properties sold for over $17 million each. Those prices pale when compared to Copper Beach Farm’s sale in Greenwich for nearly $140 million in 2023, cabin cruiser and water skis not included.

Overall, in the U.S., homes with water views can command a significant premium in comparison to homes without them, depending on the state and other features of the home.

Enjoy the View, But Be Aware

Architects endeavor to design houses with walls of glass to take advantage of water views. When renovating existing structures, contractors wish to add windows to enhance access to water and nature. Dramatic expanses of glass are impressive — and pricey — but what happens when the weather is less than ideal?

Water views are spectacular, but be aware. Not only do windows of any size transmit heat and compromise security and privacy, but during hurricane season, windows present a liability.

Building codes in different parts of the country address weather patterns with various solutions. A simple old-fashioned canvas window or patio awning can shield windows from the sun and be folded flat during windstorms. Hurricane-proof windows can withstand winds up to 120 mph and even higher and are constructed of lightweight aluminum frames with up to three layers of high-performing impact glass.

A Category 2 hurricane can produce 110 mph winds, enough to flip a car. Category 5 hurricane winds can exceed 157 mph, requiring triple-pane shatterproof glass with argon gas between layers to block heat. Prior to the use of high-impact and shatterproof glass, developed for use in automobiles, airplanes and spacecraft, homeowners protected their windows with pull-down storm shutters or by simply nailing sheets of plywood over doors and windows. Add flood and hurricane insurance to the substantial investment of high-impact windows, and the cost of living near water in certain areas can feel overwhelming.

Extreme Weather Aspects of Living Near Water

Living near a body of water has many benefits but before making any commitment, it is wise to be aware of the potential value as well as the risks. While many of the advantages of waterside living are evident — open views, clean air, wildlife, a lowered stress level — the downside can be easy to overlook until the homeowner is forced to confront them.

Flooding, erosion and hurricanes are extreme weather conditions that may be intermittent or never occur at all. The two biggest enemies of construction, moisture and salt, can accelerate the deterioration of building materials, such as wood, metal, roofing, and solid surfaces such as concrete.

Congress and the president work together to renew the National Flood Insurance Program’s (NFIP) authority to operate, offering a feeling of confidence to shore dwellers. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Congress have never failed to honor the flood insurance contract in place with NFIP policyholders and would have the authority to ensure the payment of valid claims with whatever funds are available.

In response to a major weather disaster, the president has the power to declare a disaster area, with the assistance of FEMA at the request of the governor of the affected state. Individual taxpayers whose principal residence is located in a covered disaster area are covered, along with their spouse, if filing taxes jointly, as are businesses in the area, and relief workers affiliated with government or philanthropic organizations.

But should the government pay for a homeowner’s bad climate decision? This is a debate that occurs in Washington almost daily. Most banks will mandate flood insurance for property located in an area that may be in jeopardy from extreme weather. In October, FEMA estimated the average national cost of flood insurance as $870 per year, up 8.8% from 2023.

Water damage can be severe, happen very quickly and be staggeringly expensive. One inch of flood water in a structure can cause $25,000 in damages. The liability is not just in flood zones, where homeowners may be both experienced and prepared. About half of all flood damage occurs outside of officially designated flood zones, Donald Hornstein, director of the Center on Climate, Energy, Environment and Economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told Bankrate. As global warming is more widely understood and accepted, the risks inherent to living near bodies of water will become even more crucial to decision-making.

Two Prime Examples: Venice and Istanbul

Does all this expense and risk discourage water-loving homeowners? Two famous cities built on water and relying on canals for both transportation and industry beg to differ.

Venice, Italy, with over 400 bridges and more than 170 canals, was founded more than 1,500 years ago, controlling trade routes between the East and West. Flooding — the “aqua alta” or high water — does not deter the city’s 260,000 year-round residents from enjoying a lifestyle rich in history, art and culture. Built on an infrastructure of wooden pilings, the city has been sinking, but restoration is taking place to restore and remediate the canals and historic structures.

Global warming, climate change and rising sea levels all contribute to the city’s demise. Still, I can speak from personal experience that there is nothing more magical than waking up in this city on the water and seeing the sunlight reflected on the ceiling of one’s bedroom. Housing costs are much higher in Venice than in Rome, for instance. Still, Venetians would not live anywhere else no matter how expensive, damp or polluted their city becomes.

Istanbul, Turkey, is another waterfront city that has existed for more than 2,600 years — in the Sixth Millennium BCE, beginning as a major center of civilization, first the capital of the Roman Empire, then the Byzantine Empire. A center of both trade and industry, the city now relies on a series of ferries to transport both natives and tourists.

Unlike Venice, cars are not outlawed, but the clear breezes and waterfront homes are highly desired. Waterfront land has historically been settled first, including the “New World” in today’s America, as this is where settlers, arriving by ship, landed and claimed their homes.

The Inspiring Power of Water Views

Humanity has long been drawn to the coastline, as water is essential for survival — a source of food, livelihood, trade and transportation; waterways are essential to life and growth.

Crops cannot survive without water, whether supplied by rain or bodies of water. Not only man, but birds, animals, plant life, and insects thrive near the water’s edge. Even the most placid body of water transports nutrients, oxygen and waste products within organisms.

Water also absorbs heat and has a key role in removing waste, and it played a vital role since ancient times as glaciers carved out mountains and terrain. It is no wonder that views of water, no matter what type, inspire and calm viewers to this very day.

