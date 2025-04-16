What to Know About a Business-Engineering Dual Degree

If you’re tech-savvy and business-minded, a business-engineering dual degree may be the right route for you. It can help you…

If you’re tech-savvy and business-minded, a business-engineering dual degree may be the right route for you. It can help you turn big ideas into real-world impact, experts say.

“An undergraduate dual degree in business and engineering offers graduates a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced, data-driven economy,” says Paul Kirsch, managing director of the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor‘s Ross Office of Undergraduate Programs.

The university’s dual-degree program, through a partnership between the school’s Ross School of Business and College of Engineering, began in 2004 and has graduated more than 140 dual-degree students since 2008, Kirsch says.

With a Ross bachelor of business administration in general management, the most common programs for dual-degree students include computer science, computer engineering, data science, mechanical engineering, and industrial and operations engineering, he says.

“Interest has been increasing in recent years as the relevance of combining business and technical skills aligns with career opportunities,” Kirsch says.

Whether you’re aiming for Silicon Valley or Wall Street, a dual business-engineering degree can give you an edge. Here’s what to know about the dual degree.

What Is a Business-Engineering Dual Degree?

Students pursuing a dual degree in business and engineering complete coursework in engineering and business at the same time, graduating with two degree certificates. Students learn to solve technical problems and manage projects, finances and operations, experts say. Essentially, they learn how to build and run things.

Purdue University in Indiana launched its Integrated Business and Engineering, or IBE, degree in fall 2021. It’s designed to “train a new generation of business leaders who understand the critical role technology plays in the creation and success of businesses,” says Dilip Chhajed, executive director of Purdue’s bachelor of science in IBE program.

[What Are Different Types of Engineering?]

Students earn an IBE degree through a partnership between Purdue’s College of Engineering and Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business and take 40% of their classes in science and engineering, he says.

The coursework strongly emphasizes math, physics and engineering, and students complete core courses in business and in engineering as well as some electives, Chhajed says. Students can choose to specialize in almost any area, such as philosophy, data science, finance or nuclear engineering. Courses in ethics in technology and executive presence are also required, he says.

“They collaborate on project-based courses with engineering students during their freshman and junior years,” Chhajed says.

Emory University in Georgia has a partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology for undergraduate students from all majors, including business, to earn a dual degree — a BBA from Emory and a bachelor of science from Georgia Tech. The Dual Degree Engineering Program, or DDEP, takes about five to six years to complete.

The combination allows students “to think analytically, embrace ambiguity, analyze and solve business and societal problems and make data- and technology-based decisions,” says Jessica Lowy, assistant dean of BBA advising and academic affairs at Emory.

Students spend three years at Emory completing general education requirements, a core curriculum for Georgia Tech that differs by type of engineering students plan to study, and BBA program requirements, Lowy says. They then move on to Georgia Tech to complete two years of their engineering requirements. They can specialize in one of 11 different types of engineering, including aerospace engineering, biomedical engineering or nuclear engineering.

“All of these options at both Emory and Tech allow for ultimate customization based on a student’s passions, desired skill sets and career goals,” Lowy says.

Who Should Study Business-Engineering?

A student interested in problem-solving and leadership, or in product design and market strategy, may want to pursue a business-engineering dual degree, experts say.

[Read: What You Need to Know About Becoming a Business Administration/Management Major.]

“There is a growing demand for professionals who can navigate both the technical and business dimensions of an organization,” Chhajed says.

Unlike traditional programs that concentrate on a single discipline, “this degree prepares students to become future business leaders” who can connect technical innovation with practical, human-centered applications, Chhajed says.

“By bridging the gap between technical teams and business operations, these graduates will be able to innovate along cutting-edge technology, manage complex projects and drive business strategies,” Kirsch says.

Students will also be well-equipped to work in emerging fields “where technical proficiency is essential for developing solutions and business insight is critical for aligning those solutions with organizational goals,” he says.

The dual degree can be appealing “to students who want to develop a wide portfolio of analytical skills” in business and engineering and have more marketability and job opportunities across industries, Lowy says.

How Business-Engineering Can Boost Your Career Options

From tech startups to corporate leadership, the combined degree can open the door to careers like product manager, tech consultant, startup founder and operations analyst.

“We have BBA/DDEP graduates working in a range of fields, including but not limited to systems engineering, consulting and investment banking roles,” Lowy says, citing Caterpillar, McKinsey and Regulated Capital Consultants.

[What You Need to Know About Becoming an Engineering Major.]

While certain roles may sound more business- or engineering-focused, “our dual-degree BBA/engineering graduates are working in functions that are relying on the combination of business and engineering acumen,” Lowy says.

For example, one of the program’s graduates is a systems engineer at Caterpillar and is “using his engineering skills to tune electro-hydraulic controls while using his business skills to increase productivity and efficiency relative to their main competitor,” Lowy says.

Increasingly, employers are seeking professionals who can navigate the evolving landscape of both technology and business, which means graduates with a technical and strategic expertise are well-positioned for success, Kirsch says.

“They can excel in various industries, including technology, consulting and manufacturing, and may take on roles such as product managers, project leaders, data analysts, operations managers or even entrepreneurs,” Kirsch says.

Over time, the combination of skills and experiences will help students “grow into a strategic thinker, a stronger problem-solver and a confident leader, ready to tackle complex challenges in any field,” Chhajed says.

He says Purdue is graduating its first class in 2025, and 72% of graduating students have jobs in a range of areas, including many engineering-adjacent roles.

A dual business and engineering degree is perfect for anyone who “wants to do more than just follow one path,” Chhajed says.

More from U.S. News

7 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

How An MBA Can Lead to Career Change

How Interdisciplinary Studies Degrees Work

What to Know About a Business-Engineering Dual Degree originally appeared on usnews.com