What Jobs Can You Get With a Finance Degree?

Finance majors graduate with a strong foundation in money management. At some institutions, finance is offered as a concentration within…

Finance majors graduate with a strong foundation in money management. At some institutions, finance is offered as a concentration within a broader program of study, such as business or business administration.

Here’s what to know about pursuing a degree in finance, including the career paths available and how to make yourself competitive in the job market.

Top Skills Finance Degrees Bring to the Table

Here are the technical and soft skills finance graduates typically have that make them valuable in many industries:

Technical Skills

— Financial modeling

— Data analysis

— Excel and spreadsheet proficiency

— Budgeting and forecasting

— Financial reporting

— Investment analysis

— Accounting principles

— Risk management

— Valuation techniques

— Understanding of financial regulations

Soft Skills

— Analytical thinking

— Attention to detail

— Problem-solving

— Communication

— Time management

— Decision-making

— Adaptability

— Teamwork

— Ethical judgment

— Strategic thinking

[See: 25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K.]

What Can You Do With a Finance Degree?

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, those who graduated with a business degree, which includes finance major among other concentrations, were employed across these occupational groups in 2022:

Occupational group Occupational group share Management 25% Business and financial operations 23% Sales and related 12% Office and administrative support 9% Computer and mathematical 5% Other 25%

Finance Degree Salary Outcomes

According to the 2024 National Association of Colleges and Employers report, 2023 college graduates who majored in finance or financial management earned a median starting salary of $72,227, and 72% of them were employed full time. The starting salary for this major is almost $10,000 higher than the median starting salary of $63,721 across all college majors.

Note that salaries could vary depending on factors such as your location and whether you pursue an advanced degree. For example, finance majors with a master’s degree had a median starting salary of $78,660, around $6,000 higher than those with a bachelor’s degree.

[READ: 10 Best Finance Jobs to Pursue for 2025]

Great Jobs You Could Get With a Finance Degree

Here are some common career paths you can take with a finance degree.

Financial Analyst

Financial analysts help organizations make investment decisions by examining market trends and forecasts. Many work long hours for financial companies, including those in the financial services, insurance and real estate industries.

“There’s especially high demand for analysts in the real estate sector, so pursuing a minor or (Master of Business Administration) in real estate could be a smart move,” Justin Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Big 4 Talent, a platform that connects skilled professionals with employers in the accounting and finance sector, said in an email.

Learn more about financial analysts.

Investment Banker

Investment banking is one of the most prestigious paths for finance grads. But it’s hard work: Investment bankers work at the center of massive financial deals, helping companies raise capital, managing mergers and acquisitions, and providing strategic advice.

“This is a more demanding career for finance graduates, but if you are willing to work hard for at least the first three to five years, it can pay off,” Marcus said. To break into this career, he said some graduates start at a consulting firm like one of the “Big 4” — Deloitte, EY, KPMG or PwC — and transition from there.

Wealth Manager

If you’re more interested in working directly with people to help them grow and protect their money, wealth management may be a suitable career path. A wealth manager is similar to a financial advisor, but wealth managers tend to work with higher-net-worth clients and may provide a broader range of services.

“This path can be an amazing career and very different than the investment banking route,” said Brett Bernstein, a certified financial planner and CEO and co-founder of XML Financial Group. “But it can be just as competitive and rewarding.”

Actuary

Another career path worth exploring is that of an actuary. According to the BLS, employment of actuaries is projected to grow 22% between 2023 and 2033, with an estimated 6,600 jobs opening up.

These professionals use math, statistics and financial theory to assess risk. As an actuary, you could expect to work for an insurance firm, government agency or consulting firm.

Learn more about actuaries.

Financial Examiner

For those interested in regulation and compliance, financial examining could offer a stable and lucrative career path. These professionals help ensure banks and other financial institutions follow the rules, operate safely and protect consumers from risk. Financial examiners dig into balance sheets, operating income and expense accounts, and they must stay up to date on new regulations and policies to determine their impact.

According to the BLS, a financial examiner is another career that’s projected to be in high demand over the next decade, with 21% expected employment growth between 2023 and 2033.

[SEE: 25 Best Jobs That Pay $80K or More]

Tips For Those Pursuing a Finance Degree

Getting a finance degree is a solid start, but it’s what you do outside the classroom that really sets you apart in the job market. Marcus suggests taking the time to learn about artificial intelligence, build your network and stay on top of industry trends. “You might also want to consider getting your (chartered financial analyst certification) and be open to roles that offer commission or deal-based pay,” he said.

Bernstein recommends trying as many things as you can early on, even if it’s just shadowing someone in a role you’re curious about. “It’s like test-driving a career before you commit,” he said. “It can help rule out jobs you thought you’d like but may realize you do not.”

Bernstein also encourages students to stay curious outside of finance. “The assumption is that everyone applying for jobs is smart and willing to work hard. But what differentiates you?” he said. “The point is, don’t get too laser-focused on one thing, as you could end up being placed in a box for your job and career.”

More from U.S. News

How to Prepare Your Job for a Potential Recession

11 Best High-Paying Business Jobs

8 Tips for a Career Change Resume

What Jobs Can You Get With a Finance Degree? originally appeared on usnews.com