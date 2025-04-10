What Jobs Can You Get With a Computer Science Degree?

Computer science graduates with a strong mix of technical and soft skills are indispensable across industries, which is why this…

Computer science graduates with a strong mix of technical and soft skills are indispensable across industries, which is why this degree often opens doors to some of the fastest-growing and highest-paying careers.

Here’s what you should know about pursuing a degree in computer science, including potential career paths and ways to stand out among other job applicants.

Top Skills Computer Science Majors Bring to the Table

Here are the technical and soft skills computer science majors can bring to an organization:

Technical Skills

— Programming languages

— Data structures and algorithms

— Software development

— Database management

— Artificial intelligence

— Web development

— Operating systems

— Computer networks

— Cybersecurity principles

— Cloud computing

Soft Skills

— Critical thinking

— Problem-solving

— Attention to detail

— Adaptability

— Communication

— Patience

— Storytelling with data

— Decision-making

— Creativity

What Can You Do With a Computer Science Major?

Those with a computer science degree can pursue careers in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, AI, tech consulting and other fields. Computer science majors work in industries such as finance, health care, tech and education.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers with computer and information technology degrees were employed in these occupational groups in 2022:

Occupational group Occupational group share Computer and mathematical 47% Management 16% Business and financial operations 8% Office and administrative support 4% Sales and related 4% Other 21%

Computer Science Degree Salary Outcomes

According to a 2024 National Association of Colleges and Employers report, the mean starting salary for computer science majors from the class of 2023 was $102,033, with more than 60% of college graduates employed full time. The starting salary for this major is almost $40,000 higher than the median starting salary of $63,721 across all college majors.

Note that these numbers could vary based on factors such as your location and the career path you choose. Also, if you pursue an advanced degree after graduating from college, your earning potential could be much higher. For example, computer science majors with a master’s degree had an average starting salary of $118,284, a $16,000 increase over those with a bachelor’s degree.

Great Jobs You Could Get With a Computer Science Degree

Here are some of the most in-demand jobs you can land with a computer science degree and why they’re worth considering.

AI Developer, Architect or Modeler

This role is in high demand because of the proven value of incorporating AI models into business decision-making, says Klyne Smith, associate professor of computer science at Southern Methodist University.

“The concept of using a human-like technology to help process millions of pieces of information in mere seconds is a value that companies are seeking to reduce employees’ workload on gathering and processing information,” Smith said in an email. “This frees employees to make better decisions and think at a more creative level with more facts and information.”

It’s not an easy career to break into, though. To become an AI developer, architect or modeler, you must have a solid foundation in programming, artificial intelligence and software development. Some employers may even require a doctorate degree in a related field.

Software Developer

Even as artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, Smith believes software developer jobs won’t be going anywhere soon.

“Someone must write the code, connect the interfaces, understand how to connect applications and create something that has never been done before,” he said. “AI will help developers and one day possibly write the majority of code. But as of now, we still need developers to write code, even for AI.”

If you’re interested in this career path, Smith suggests you have some of the common technologies in your toolkit, including frameworks like React or Node.js and programming languages like Python, Java, and C++.

Learn more about software developers.

Information Security Analyst

The need to protect data systems and secure customer trust has become a top priority for the tech industry due to a rise in both the number and sophistication of cyberattacks.

“Information security analysts play a critical role in preventing breaches, responding to threats and making sure that data complies with security regulations,” Gabriela Hower, human resources manager at Smoothstack, an IT services and solutions provider, said in an email. “We are extremely reliant on digital systems, so their work is important to business continuity, public safety and national security.”

You’ll typically need a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology or a related field to work in an information security role.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Data Scientist

With the demand for artificial intelligence comes the demand for data-related roles. According to the BLS, data scientist will be one of the fastest-growing jobs within the next decade, projected to grow 36% by 2033.

Data scientists are responsible for using tools like Python, SQL and Tableau to glean insights from the large amounts of data they collect.

A college degree isn’t always required to become a data scientist since many bootcamps and online programs teach data science skills. That said, some employers may still prefer candidates with formal education.

Learn more about data scientists.

Computer and Information Research Scientist

Another job projected to grow faster than average, according to the BLS, is computer and information research scientist. This job is projected to grow 26% by 2033, with 3,400 openings expected each year, on average.

Computer and information research scientists work on the front lines of innovation. They help develop smarter algorithms, explore new ways to use AI and figure out how to make quantum computing more practical. It’s a career for curious minds and those who aren’t afraid to ask difficult questions and solve problems.

To become a computer and information research scientist, you’ll typically need a master’s or higher degree in computer science or a related field, such as computer engineering.

Tips for Those Pursuing a Computer Science Degree

If you’re pursuing a computer science degree, Hadi Chami, director of solution engineering at the software company Apryse, suggests you develop more than just coding skills. You should also understand how to work alongside AI. That means learning how to design prompts, evaluate AI outputs and use these tools in real-world systems.

“We may see more specialization emerge around areas like AI tooling, LLM integration and model fine-tuning, but many of these skills will be layered onto existing roles, not spun into entirely new ones,” Chami said in an email.

“The employees who will thrive in this new era are the ones who learn to work with AI, not against it. That means understanding where AI can accelerate your work and where human judgment is still critical.”

Smith agrees and encourages students to focus on building projects that touch on today’s most in-demand technologies such as AI, machine learning, cybersecurity and full-stack development.

“My advice is simple: ABC (always be coding). The goal is to become better at understanding the top discussed technologies by implementing them, not just by talking about them,” he said. “The more you implement a technology in a software solution, the stronger you’ll understand it and the more valuable you’ll be to companies.”

