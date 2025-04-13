What Jobs Can You Get With a Communications Degree?

Communications majors are adept at researching and analyzing information as well as clearly communicating via writing and speaking — skills…

Communications majors are adept at researching and analyzing information as well as clearly communicating via writing and speaking — skills that are valuable in a range of industries. Here’s what you should know about pursuing a major in communications, including the career paths you could take and how to stand out in the job market.

Top Skills Communications Majors Bring to the Table

Here are the technical and soft skills communications majors can bring to an organization:

Technical Skills

— Content creation

— Public relations strategy

— Digital marketing tools

— Social media management platforms

— Video production and editing

— Graphic design basics

— Email marketing

— Website content management system familiarity

— Search engine optimization

— Media relations and press release writing

Soft Skills

— Verbal and written communication

— Storytelling

— Active listening

— Critical thinking

— Conflict resolution

— Collaboration and teamwork

— Adaptability

— Emotional intelligence

— Time management

— Creativity

[Related:Best Jobs for Surviving the Trump Era, According to the Experts]

What Can You Do With A Communications Major?

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers who graduated with a communications major were employed in these occupational groups in 2022:

Occupational group Occupational group share Management 22% Business and financial operations 13% Art, design, entertainment, sports and media 12% Sales and related 11% Office and administrative support 10% Other 32%

Communications Degree Salary Outcomes

According to the 2024 National Association of Colleges and Employers report, 2023 college graduates who majored in communications made a median salary of $49,839, with 52.7% of them being employed full time.

Although the starting salary for this major is lower than the median starting salary of $63,721 across all college majors, salaries can vary substantially depending on your employer and whether you pursue further education after college graduation. For example, communications majors with a master’s degree had a median starting salary of $61,665, an almost $12,000 pay increase compared to those with a four-year degree.

Great Jobs You Could Get With a Communications Degree

Here are some common career paths for communications graduates and why they’re worth considering.

1. Public Relations Specialist

Public relations offers plenty of opportunities for communications majors, according to Dominique Ellis Falcon, a communications graduate and strategic communications leader.

“Businesses and organizations need help traversing the media landscape today, be that earned, owned or organic media,” she said in an email. “Meanwhile, journalists are inundated with information and are left to hunt down information while churning out more and more content.”

PR specialists manage those needs and wants for both sides. “The best PR folks out there are extreme multitaskers and great at maintaining relationships with people at every level in the media and in business,” Falcon said.

Learn more about public relations specialists.

2. Communications Coordinator

Communications coordinators are responsible for an organization’s internal and external communications efforts, ensuring they align to create and disseminate a cohesive brand message. This is true of nonprofits with a one-person team as well as giant corporations with a department of hundreds.

“Some of the best journalists, editors, producers, freelancers, consultants and talking heads I know had at least one position early on as a general communications department coordinator,” Falcon said. “It’s the best way to get a ground-level view of how communications work across sectors and mediums.”

3. Content Marketing Specialist

Content marketing specialist is another in-demand career Falcon suggests looking into if you majored in communications.

“It’s one thing to be able to create messaging. It’s another to know how to customize it for audience segments and differing mediums,” she said. “Content marketing specialists understand that and can turn one idea into a multichannel campaign with ease.”

So, if you love writing, storytelling and figuring out what makes people click, this role could be a fulfilling career for you.

4. Human Resources Specialist

According to the 2024 National Association of Colleges and Employers report, human resources specialist is one of the top-employing occupations for those with a communications degree.

Human resources specialists are responsible for recruiting, hiring and managing employee relations within a company. Because of their strong communication and interpersonal skills, communications majors are often well-suited for this career path.

Learn more about human resources specialists.

5. Marketing Manager

Marketing manager is another top-employing career for workers who majored in communications.

Marketing managers oversee campaigns, analyze market trends and develop strategies to promote a company’s brand or products. Communications majors tend to excel in this career due to their skills in storytelling, audience research and messaging strategy.

Learn more about marketing managers.

[SEE: 25 Best Jobs That Pay $80K or More]

Tips For Those Pursuing a Communications Degree

If you’re pursuing a communications degree, it’s never too early to get real-world experience. Falcon recommends seeking out marketing internships as early as possible. “In my opinion, the sooner you learn how businesses and organizations operate and how they create messaging, the better, because it’s different from what is taught in school,” she said.

Falcon emphasizes that even if you’re a great communicator, it won’t matter if you don’t know how to use the right channels to reach your audience. “If you don’t understand how to use mediums to reach your target audiences and get them to act, then your words are useless,” she said.

Adrienne Alexander, founder and CEO of the PR firm IPY Agency, encourages students to start building a portfolio now. “Even short writing samples, social media campaigns or mock press releases show what you can do,” she said. She also suggests getting comfortable with tools such as Canva, Google Analytics and those related to search engine optimization, which are often expected even for entry-level roles.

More from U.S. News

The Best Creative Jobs

Best Jobs for Introverts

What Jobs Can You Get With a Computer Science Degree?

What Jobs Can You Get With a Communications Degree? originally appeared on usnews.com