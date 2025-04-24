Weyerhaeuser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $83 million. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $83 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY

