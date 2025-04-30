Wex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $71.5…

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $71.5 million.

The South Portland, Maine-based company said it had profit of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $636.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $630.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.60 to $3.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $660 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.72 to $15.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion.

