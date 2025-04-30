Westwood Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $478,000 in its first…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHG

