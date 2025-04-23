Western Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $123.5 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $123.5 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $983.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991.2 million.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.09 billion to $4.19 billion.

