Western Digital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Wednesday reported profit of $507 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Western Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

