West Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $89.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $698 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.5 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion.

