West Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported net income of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $23.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTBA

